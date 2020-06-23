With a green light from the state to begin in-person classes in Phase Three of the Forward Virginia re-opening plan, Smyth County educators are busy hammering out a plan to re-open schools for instruction.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this month a phased approach allowing the state's public schools to slowly resume classroom instruction for the 2020-21 school year. Education guidelines under Phase Three allows for all students to return to classroom.
Northam announced today that Virginia would move into Phase Three July 1.
The Smyth County School Board has approved a return date for August 12.
“We do fully anticipate being out of Phase Two by August,” Superintendent Dennis Carter said last week.
School officials are currently working the district's plan to return to the class room capacity counts for both classrooms and buses.
As part of the basic requirements for school systems to re-open, students must be able to maintain at least a six-foot distance from other students. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommend seating students in every other bus seat.
The larger school buses can hold up to 14 students at a time under the guidelines and the smaller ones can hold between eight and 10.
“As you can imagine, that creates transportation issues for us,” Carter said.
Parents can expect to get surveys in the mail and phone calls from school staff to gather information in preparation for the new academic year. That information will also be used to help the school system rebuild its bus routes.
“Traditional routes won't look the same by any means due to that capacity issue,” he said.
The new bus route structuring could also affect what class scheduling may look like.
“That could possibly lead to a staggered scheduling to where we could have students on and A-day and a B-day.”
According to the Virginia Department of Education's Recover, Redesign, Restart 2020 plan, school divisions should prepare for both in-person and remote instruction, as well as a hybrid of the two.
One of the recommendations given to school districts by the state divides students up into groups. Students in Group A, for example, would attend school on certain days of the week, while students in Group B do remote learning. The following week, the groups would alternate. Another alternative is for students to split into morning and afternoon instruction, spending half the school day in the classroom and working remotely for the other.
Google Chromebooks were previously provided to students in grades 9 through 12 in Smyth County. Beginning the coming school year, the school district will be on a 1:1 initiative, which provides iPad's to students in Pre-K through 8th grade and Chromebooks to those in grades 9 through 12.
“That way we'll be able to provide virtual instruction if needed,” Carter said.
Staff will begin professional development training on remote instruction in July. Tutorials will also be prepared for students and parents.
The education guidelines for Phase Three also requires staff to wear facial coverings when social distancing can't be maintained. They must also undergo daily health screenings. While students will be encouraged to don face coverings, it will not be required.
In regard to classes at the career center, Carter said Principal Rick Blevins is currently working with other directors within the region to develop a plan for instruction.
“It may be a little different with social distancing,” Carter said. “They may have to wear masks and gloves, depending on the career, but our goal is to open that back up, as well.”
Each school division is required to submit their return plans outlining their guidelines to the VDOE for approval before the start of the school year.
