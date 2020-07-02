Making business news this week are charcuterie boards, a new hair salon and a favorite store re-opening after closing because of the coronavirus.
Boundless Boards by Sara
Boundless Boards by Sara grew out of owner Sara Lester’s love of creating charcuterie boards for parties and get-togethers. The boards abound with gourmet meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts, spreads, crackers, herbs and more.
“It started as a fun little hobby,” said Lester, who is married to Wytheville native Drew Lester. “If I was going to a party or somewhere, I’d make a charcuterie board. I’ve don’t it for years for fun.”
Everyone loved her boards, so that got her to thinking that maybe there is a business among the Gouda, salami and blackberries. And with the pandemic in full swing, Lester had extra free time to make it happen.
Boundless Boards is a side gig for Lester, who works for the Volvo Logistics Group and lives in Pulaski. Originally from Richmond, she is a 2015 graduate of Virginia Tech.
She opened her business June 1 and is already thinking of hiring extra help.
“I love working with customers and creating something for them,” she said. “It’s a creative outlet for myself; I do something different every time.”
Lester offers five to six regular menus, but does custom orders as well. Her menu includes all kinds of options for a charcuterie board and alternative boards like her Breakfast Board with breakfast items like hard boiled eggs, bagels, bacon, cheese, fruits and spreads. Her Mexican Board has quesadillas, guacamole, nachos, street corn and more. Her popular dessert boards include brownies, mini-cakes, cookies, macarons and more.
Some of her personal favorite foods for her boards are a merlot cheese with a wine-soaked rind and a creamy Asiago cheese coated with a rosemary coated rind.
“And the Gouda with bacon is absolutely amazing,” she said.
Lester tries to use as many local products as she can for her boards. She’s also teaming up with local wineries and breweries, like Seven Sisters Brewery in Wytheville, to offer mini boards for customers to enjoy with their favorite beverage.
Lester said many people are not familiar with charcuterie boards, and it’s exciting to see them learn about them.
“It’s all those delicious things that you can’t pronounce, but it’s absolutely tasty,” she said.
Her prices range from $25 up to several hundred dollars.
“It’s definitely going better than expected,” Lester said of her business, adding she expected to create boards for big events like weddings.
“But it’s turned into people wanting a board for dinner on a Thursday night,” she said.
For more information, visit the Boundless Boards by Sara Facebook page or online at www.boundlessboardsbysara.com.
Mirror Image Salon
Samantha Keith opened Mirror Image Salon on June 1. A cosmetologist for two decades, she said it was time for her to own her own shop.
“We opened during the pandemic, but business has actually been good,” Keith said. She and Olivia Justus are the salon’s cosmetologists.
Among the services Mirror Image offers are haircuts for women, men and children, along with all-over color, highlights, root touch-ups, and up-dos for weddings and proms.
Haircuts start at $28, kids’ cuts are $15 and color starts at $75.
Mirror Image is located at 175 Tazewell St., Suite B. The salon is open Mondays and Wednesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays. The phone number is 276-228-1059. For more information, visit the Mirror Image Salon LLC Facebook page.
Surplus Store
The Department of General Services’ Wytheville surplus retail store has re-opened at its new location, 1480 E. Main St., Suite 703, in the Rural King shopping center.
The DGS Office of Surplus Property Management closed the former store at 800 E. Main St. in February. It has been closed since March because of the coronavirus.
The surplus property program collects gently used items from public agencies for resale, saving government purchasers money. The Wytheville store is department’s one storefront location that sells items to the public, as well as government entities, at a greatly discounted rate.
The Wytheville retail store has been open since 2008. Both public bodies and members of the public can browse through a variety of gently used products, from office furniture and supplies, kitchen and lab equipment, heavy machinery and more that is sold at heavily discounted prices.
The DGS surplus property program collects items state and federal government agencies no longer need, everything from binders to barges, and sells them to public bodies and other eligible buyers for pennies on the dollar. The public also can purchase this repurposed merchandise through public and online auctions.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Find out more about the surplus property program by visiting the DGS website at www.dgs.virginia.gov.
Wythe Refuge & Mercy House Thrift Store
Wythe Refuge & Mercy House is opening a thrift store at 177 Tazewell St. to help fund its mission. The nonprofit provides transitional housing and supportive services for homeless women, mothers and their children.
Sharon Gallimore, founder and executive director of the shelter, said plans call for the store to be open by July 1. It will be full of clothing, furniture and what-nots.
“We’ve got some great name-brand clothing like Hollister, Aeropostale and Under Armour,” she said, adding that the group has “tons” of donations in the shelter’s basement awaiting transport to the store, but will continue to accept donations to provide inventory for the store. The store is in particular need of clothing for men and teenage boys.
Proceeds from the store will be used to help fund the house and also help establish a food truck for the area. The organization already has a bus it wants to convert into a food truck, but needs funds for the conversion, Gallimore said.
To donate items, call Gallimore at 276-620-6714 to arrange a time to drop items off at the shelter. Arrangements can be made to pick up items, if necessary.
Thrift store hours are weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
C&S Construction Services
C&S Construction Services recently completed its 700-square-foot showroom stocked with the latest cabinet, countertops and tile for kitchens and bathrooms.
Last year, the Max Meadows company purchased Cabinet Designs, located on Church Street in Wytheville, and moved the business to its shop at 579 Topaz Drive.
Company owner Michael Waller runs the business with his two sons. He said the business started out as a remodeling company but has branched out into new construction, kitchen and bath design/construction/remodel, and custom tile work.
On staff at C&S Construction is an experienced kitchen and bathroom designer and Oakley Friend, who has 40 years of experience building cabinets.
“We’ve got it staffed to do what people might need,” Waller said.
For more information on C&S Construction Services, call 228-4137.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
