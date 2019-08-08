At the time of his death in December, community leader Jerry Hurt of Rural Retreat was planning a golf tournament to benefit the Brock Hughes Medical Center.
Local leaders have picked up the mantle and named to tournament to honor Hurt. The Jerry Hurt Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at the Wytheville Golf Club. The rain date is Aug. 30.
“Personally, and as a board and a clinic, we felt this need to happen for the clinic,” said Stacey Linkous, medical center executive director, adding that Hurt was passionate about his work for the center. At the time of his death, he was serving on the board of directors as treasurer and spearheading plans for the tournament to raise funds for the clinic.
Hurt was a stalwart of the community who helped lead the restoration of the Rural Retreat Depot. He contributed time and money to countless organizations and individuals before his death Dec. 27. Raised in Rural Retreat, Hurt eventually left the area to become a successful businessman. He returned to the area after he retired in 2014, and immediately started to volunteer, serving on more than a dozen boards and committees.
“I have been blessed in my personal and work life, so it is my honor to return and share my blessings of time, talent and finances to my hometown community and others who may have a special need,” Hurt said in 2016 when he was named Rural Retreat’s Citizen of the Year.
Linkous said Hurt led with intelligence and kindness, garnering respect along the way.
The entry fee is $260 per team and includes lunch, complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and green and cart fees. Everyone is welcome to play in the Captain’s Choice tournament: men, women, experienced golfers, amateur golfers and non-club members.
There are sponsorship levels from $1,000 to $100.
Registration and a barbecue lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the cart shed. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Prizes for closest to the pin; 50/50 putting contest; and first, second, seventh and 12th places.
Teams and sponsors have to preregister before Monday, Aug 12. The tournament can take late registrations, but will not be able to recognize them in advertising, t-shirts, banners, etc.
Money raised through the tournament will be used to support daily operations at the clinic.
The Brock Hughes Medical Center has been providing health care to the uninsured and low-income residents of Wythe and Bland counties since 1995. The clinic is name for the late Dr. C. Brock Hughes, a respected member of the medical community.
Linkous said the clinic could not continue to provide much-needed medical and pharmaceutical services to those in need in the community without fundraisers like the golf tournament, major funders and private donors. The clinic does not receive any federal or state funding.
For information, call 276-223-0558.
To reach Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
