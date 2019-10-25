For 18 months, Friends of the library have waited for the Virginia Supreme Court to weigh in on their allegation that the Smyth County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Michael Carter violated the commonwealth’s sunshine law when they discussed dissolving the Smyth-Bland Regional Library behind closed doors. However, the court has been unable to move forward with the case, missing a big piece of the puzzle – the county’s response to the Friends’ appeal.
Last week, Marion attorney Paul Morrison II, who represents Beverly Cole, both individually and as president on behalf of the non-profit Friends of the Smyth-Bland Regional Library, filed a motion asking the court to either compel the county to produce that response or decide the case without it.
Morrison took the case to the state’s highest court in March 2018, arguing before a three-judge writ panel. That panel agreed for the court to hear the appeal, which Morrison then filed April 9, 2018.
Normally, defendants then have 25 days to file a response and once those documents are in place, the court will set a date for the matter to be argued.
However, Jeff Campbell, who serves as county attorney, also is a member of the Virginia General Assembly’s House of Delegates. On April 20, 2018, he filed a motion seeking a time extension because the General Assembly entered a Special Session to address a budget debate.
On May 17, 2018, the court gave the appellees until 30 days after the 2018 special session adjourned to respond to the appeal.
That is a sticky point.
Morrison’s recent motion notes that, according to the House of Delegates’ clerk, that April 2018 and a later second special session “technically remains ongoing” and “over 500 days have elapsed.”
Yet, Morrison noted in his motion that Campbell has been at work in the court system, “appearing regularly as counsel of record in cases he chooses to pursue.”
Based on information obtained from the state Supreme Court with a Virginia Freedom of Information request, Morrison noted in his documentation that, from Aug. 1, 2018 until Aug. 1, 2019, Campbell has appeared in 18 cases in Smyth County General District Court, eight cases in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, and more than 160 cases in Smyth County Circuit Court. As well, during that same timeframe, Morrison wrote that Campbell has appeared at 11 Smyth County Board of Supervisors’ meetings.
Morrison argued that as the county’s counsel, Campbell “has had more than adequate time to fully address this appeal.”
He also argued that the “appellants are prejudiced by the substantial delay…, as the Smyth County Board of Supervisors continues to enter into closed session at nearly every meeting utilizing the same insufficient motions as those complained of in this appeal.”
At its essence, Morrison said the case claims that the supervisors “made illegal motions to hold closed door meetings which excluded the public, and that during those illegally convened meetings, the Board discussed dissolving the Smyth-Bland Regional Library. We will continue to pursue this appeal in an effort to ensure that the important decisions made by the Board are open and transparent for all citizens.”
The case, which alleges that the supervisors violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (VFOIA), was first heard April 12, 2017, in Smyth County Circuit Court.
Of VFOIA, the Virginia Press Association says, “The VPA values an open and transparent government. We also value a vibrant and diverse press and an informed citizenry, which we believe are the pillars of a healthy democratic society. But most importantly, we value the public’s right to know…. One of the major ways both the press and citizens can keep tabs on their government is through the Freedom of Information Act. FOIA is the bedrock of government transparency, both at the state and federal levels. It ensures the right to know. The first line of the Virginia FOIA reads: ‘The statute ensures citizen access, with certain exceptions, to records and meetings of state and local government.’ It is that access to records and meetings that serve as pillars for a transparent and open government.”
Under the Virginia FOIA, governing bodies, such as the board of supervisors and town councils, can enter closed sessions to discuss matters specified in the act such as personnel, real estate acquisitions, and actual or probable litigation. To enter a closed session, the bodies must vote to do so in public session. The motion they vote on must, according to the law, identify the subject matter of the session, state its purpose and cite the applicable exemption.
Initially, the case asked the court to set aside a March 2017 motion by the supervisors to dissolve the regional library until public hearings could be held.
In the civil action, the case alleged that “the decision to withdraw from the regional library system was made by the board in secret, behind closed doors, and in hushed tones.”
On May 26, Judge Sage B. Johnson issued his ruling finding in favor of Carter and the supervisors.
Judge Johnson wrote: “While Carter and several Board members testified that they discussed possible dissolution of the Smyth-Bland Regional Library Board, the Court cannot say that those discussions were outside of allowed parameters of options related to the actual litigation…. Certainly, one of the possible options the Board and legal counsel would have rightfully and appropriately explored in closed session was the current and future Trustees of the… Library Board and what options, including dissolution, would be available. Further, those discussions and options discussed in an open meeting could have very easily adversely affected the Board’s position in the pending litigation.”
In the petition for appeal, Morrison argued that the supervisors didn’t dissolve the regional library system “for any litigation purposes, but rather the vote to dissolve the regional library was based upon financial considerations known only by the Board members and never shared with the public.”
The petition points as evidence to the resolution adopted by the supervisors that dissolved the regional system. Based on the resolution, the petition said, “…The board believed that the cost of operating a regional library was too high…. Nowhere in the resolution does it state or mention that the regional library system was being dissolved for litigation purposes.”
While a response hasn’t been filed to Morrison’s appeal, FOIA and the case has been on the supervisors’ radar.
For months this past year, Supervisor Judy Wyant wouldn’t join her peers in votes certifying that only the matters identified beforehand were discussed during closed sessions. She contended that the supervisors were not providing sufficient information in their motions to enter closed sessions.
As well, at the Aug. 13 supervisors’ meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss legal matters, noting they pertained to the school board and the county. When the officials returned to open session, under the guidance of Campbell, they certified that they had departed from the subjects initially identified and discussed the pending Supreme Court litigation.
