ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man faces child pornography charges after authorities executed a search warrant at his apartment last Tuesday.
Manuel Kerry Bailey, 43, had been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues, Sheriff Blake Andis said.
The sheriff said a search warrant was executed at an apartment on Bradley Street regarding child pornography. The warrant led to the seizure of electronic devices including cellphones, tables, gaming systems and computers.
Bailey is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
