The Wythe County Genealogical and Historical Association is not even 20 years old, but has already grown from a dozen members to more than 350 members in the United States and Canada.
“Visitors have come from about 37 different states, even long-distance ones like Texas, California and Washington,” said founding member and local historian Mary B. Kegley. “In the past few months, we have had a couple from England and gentlemen from Australia. We were able to help them with information found at the office. In the past, visitors have come from Canada, Germany, and Switzerland and all made connections here.”
Kegley, along with Beverly Repass Hoch and Catherine Reynolds founded the association on Sept. 19, 2003. Until 2014, the organization was housed on East Main Street.
“When we started, we had no books, no money and no place to meet,” Kegley said, adding that the founders realized there was a great need for place to house genealogy research.
A little more than 16 years later, the association is a non-profit regional research center for the genealogy and history of Southwest Virginia, with a focus on area families and history. The organization provides a variety of resources for genealogical research, and sponsors an annual Family History Institute conference that brings in speakers and researchers from all over country.
The association is now headquartered on 11th Street behind the Virginia State Police office in a building that previously served as a hardware store, then a daycare facility. The group purchased the building in 2014 and remodeled it to suit its needs, transforming the 8,400 square feet building into a top-notch research facility, chock full of books, maps, photos, newspaper clippings, documents and more.
Association members are proud that money for the building purchase and renovation came from private donations; no government money was used.
Inside, you can find all sorts of interesting information about Wythe County, Wytheville, surrounding towns, nearby counties and the people who have called it home.
Consider these numbers: 2,800 books, including 400 family histories; 40 file drawers full of family information; high school yearbooks; a Black History section; 35 books published in-house with a total of 80 available for purchase; 35,000 marriage records; 1,800 cemetery inscriptions; 7,500 photos; 24,000 obituaries and nearly 1,000 maps.
One of the association’s more popular initiatives is the First Families of Wythe County program, a certification program to recognize, honor, and perpetuate the memory of early pioneers who were residents of Wythe County on or before Dec. 31, 1810. The information submitted through First Family applications provides valuable documentation on the family history of many of Wythe County’s founders and is available for genealogical research.
The list of First Families is more than 180 names long and documentation on each family is available for research at the office. There is a $25 application fee and a certification process to determine the First Family designation.
No matter your reason for visiting the research library, volunteers are always ready to help out. For example, they can often help decipher the spellings of family names – which, at times, can be rather tricky.
“No one had to stick to a spelling until Social Security came around,” Kegley said. “Then, you had to decide on one (spelling).”
Membership for the Wythe County Genealogical and Historical Association is $20 a year for individuals and $30 for families. Membership benefits include a quarterly newsletter, an annual journal, four educational meetings per year and a discount on publications and conferences.
For information, call 276-228-2445 or email wythecogha@gmail.com.
Hours are Monday-Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the association, visit online at www.wcgha.org.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
