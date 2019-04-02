A one-time Fort Chiswell High School basketball standout was sentenced to jail time on Tuesday morning after pleading guilty to drug and sex charges.
Sarah Jane Whisman, 24, of Max Meadows was convicted of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, and having consensual sex with a minor, a misdemeanor.
Whisman was initially charged with felony custodial indecent liberties with a minor, but the commonwealth reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.
Whisman was indicted on both charges last July following a Virginia State Police investigation.
In court on Tuesday, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Terri Bowles said Whisman was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a local residence and seized numerous items, including a baggie of meth.
Bowles said officers also found a glass smoking device in Whisman’s bedroom.
After court, Bowles said the April 2018 sexual encounter involved a 15-year-old girl when Whisman was working for the Presbyterian Children’s Home.
The prosecutor told a judge that the victim was reluctant to testify and had been told of the commonwealth’s decision to reduce the charge.
As part of a plea agreement, Whisman was sentenced to serve seven months in jail on both charges.
After her release, she’ll be on supervised probation for five years, during which time she’ll give up her Fourth Amendment protections, which means police can search her or her property at any time without a warrant.
Her driver’s license was also suspended for six months.
Whisman had started to enter her plea to the drug and sex charges last Thursday, but a judge delayed the hearing until Tuesday after Whisman hesitated when he asked her if she wanted to give up her constitutional right to a jury trial by pleading guilty.
She didn’t hesitate on Tuesday.
While playing for the Pioneers, Whisman scored more than a 1,000 career points and was named district player of the year in 2013.
