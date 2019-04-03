EMORY, Va. — The president of Emory & Henry College is retiring, and his successor has been named.
Jake B. Schrum, who has served as president of the college for six years, informed the Board of Trustees that he is retiring, according to a news release from E&H.
On Saturday, current Provost and Chief Academic Officer John W. Wells was the board’s unanimous choice to be the next president, according to a news release from the college. His new role starts July 1.
“The community of Emory & Henry is grateful for the contributions brought to the campus by Jake,” Kyra Bishop, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees, said in the release. “During his search for the next Provost, he had in mind that this person [Wells] could be his successor and was very selective with his recommendation over a year ago.”
During his time as president, Schrum helped increase enrollment, launch the School of Health Sciences in Marion, complete the McGlothlin Center for the Arts and open the Ampersand Center, the news release states.
Schrum will be named a senior fellow and will aid with transnational planning along with continuing campaign efforts. He plans to retire to Atlanta with his wife, according to E&H.
Wells served for seven years as the executive vice president and chief academic officer at Mars Hill University in North Carolina prior to joining E&H. He began his post with the college in May 2017 and set to work executing budget and growth plans set forth by the board, the release states.
Wells has an undergraduate degree in history from Carson-Newman University and a master’s and doctorate degree in political science from the University of Tennessee.
“John is a pleasure to work with and will bring about significant and meaningful change at Emory & Henry College,” Schrum said in the release. “He’s a leader with integrity, sound management principles, appreciates collaboration and autonomy. He values the role of faculty in the academy and understands the concerns of access and affordability for many students and their families in this region and beyond. His goal is to ensure students have a solid return on their education from Emory & Henry and can easily transition to the world of work or continued education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.