ABINGDON, Va. — A local nonprofit organization is sponsoring a registration drive to make sure more people go to the polls.
Nancy Williams, a member of the Washington County League of Women Voters, said she was surprised to learn that this area has one of the lowest voter participation rates in Virginia.
“The numbers are down. Apparently, there is a gap between registering to vote and actually going to the polls,” said Williams.
The organization is working to make sure all residents — first-time voters, youth and low-income citizens — have the opportunity to register, vote and cast their ballots.
“Many people neglect the opportunity to vote because they don’t know how to register or they miss the deadline,” she said.
The Washington County League of Women Voters is partnering with Washington County Public Library and its branches to provide opportunities for local residents to learn the process of voter registration.
A card has been placed beside each computer at the libraries, offering instructions for people to register online at www.vote411.org, a website sponsored by the League of Women Voters Education Fund.
According to Williams, participants will need to list their driver’s license and social security numbers.
Signatures made available through the Division of Motor Vehicles will fulfill signature requirements for the online application. “This online process eliminates that step,” said William.
“The local registrar’s office will notify the applicants with letters indicating the registration is complete and where voting can take place,” said Williams.
Registering to vote online can be done at a local library branch or from a home computer.
“It’s so simple to register to vote online — even with using a cellphone — that every citizen should do it,” said Merry Jennings, president of the Washington County League of Women Voters.
“Almost 100 years ago, the League of Women Voters organized to register women to vote after the ratification of the 19th Amendment. They soon realized that educating women about the issues in elections was a need as well.
“Currently, in Virginia, a person needs to give one of 20 excuses to get an absentee ballot,” said Jennings. “Next year for the November elections, Virginians can get no-excuse absentee ballots, so literally, there will be no reason not to vote.”
According to legislation passed by the General Assembly, for the first time, Virginians will be able to vote early from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, 2020, without needing to provide an excuse.
In observance of National Day of Voter Registration, members of the local League of Women Voters will set up a table inside Kelly Library at Emory & Henry College on Monday, Sept. 23, for the purpose of encouraging students to register.
The registration drive is one way the league is attempting to reach young voters who may not register otherwise.
“Young people are more interested in politics than ever before,” said Williams, “and a big reason for that is the availability of information through social media. Not all information is factual, however.”
The League of Women Voters is promoting the www.vote411.org website to help familiarize people with all candidates throughout the country and their platforms.
“I hope people will get involved in the democratic process,” Williams said.
“Check the facts, and don’t believe everything you read on Facebook. One of our slogans is ‘democracy is not a spectator sport.’ It requires participation.
“Go vote and make an informed decision.”
The Washington County League of Women Voters, comprised of approximately 25 active members, invites residents to join the league and learn more about the role of the organization. Students can join free of charge without paying dues. Other members pay $50 in annual dues, which also provides membership to the Virginia League of Women Voters.
The league meets every other month at 4 p.m. at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The next meeting is Nov. 13.
