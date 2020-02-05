Building on the success of the January Jams music series, Barter Theatre will be hosting the Abingdon Sessions in February, a lineup of American roots artists performing on the Barter stage.
Sponsored by the town of Abingdon, Blue Ridge Beverage, First Community Bank, Comfort Suites and JJ’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, the sessions will last from Feb. 14-29 and celebrate the Appalachian influence in American music.
Four out of the six shows will feature two performers, co-billed to get equal time onstage, giving audiences two full concerts for the price of one.
The series kicks off Feb. 14 with East Tennessee native Jill Andrews, formerly of the everybodyfields, and Brooke and Darin Aldridge. On Feb. 15, popular Texas band Asleep at the Wheel will play. The Feb. 21 show features Hayes Carll in a solo performance, and Feb. 22 brings Acoustic Syndicate and Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley to the stage. On Feb. 28, Irish country band Scythian and Lindsay Lou will perform, and hometown favorite Amythyst Kiah and Front Country will close out the series on Feb. 29.
Abingdon Mayor Wayne Craig said the Abingdon Sessions will be a key attraction for tourism in February. “Tourism is the lifeblood of Abingdon; it fuels our restaurants, shops and businesses,” he said. “Barter Theatre is our nighttime entertainment mainstay.”
The Abingdon Sessions will fill some downtime for the theater, which will open its regular season in March instead of February this year.
Tickets start at $20, and all shows start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7:15 p.m. Call the Barter Theatre Box Office or go to www.bartertheatre.com to buy tickets.
