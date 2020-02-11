One student suffered minor injuries in an accident involving a Wythe County Public School bus Tuesday afternoon on Grayson Turnpike about a half-mile outside the Wytheville town limits.
School Superintendent Scott Jefferies said the accident involved the bus and a second vehicle and occurred about 4:10 p.m.
“Law enforcement and school personnel responded, as well as medical personnel,” Jefferies said in a statement. “The bus driver had eight students on board at the time of the accident. One student has been transported to the hospital for a minor injury. The driver of the other vehicle suffered no injuries as well. Alternate transportation was provided to the other students to get them home this afternoon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.