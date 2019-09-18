CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — Cedar Bluff is the latest town to form an Industrial Development Authority.
Town Manager John Absher said at the Sept. 10 town council meeting that the authority was needed to help the town attract new businesses.
“I had a gentleman contact me that is interested in purchasing a piece of property wanting some incentives from the town but we can’t help him without an IDA,” Absher said.
Town Attorney Jim Carmody said the council has to adopt a resolution to create the authority. He said the code of Virginia outlined the process for establishing an IDA. Absher said it is easier to get grants for projects with an IDA.
Absher said the town could set the bylaws for the IDA so they meet on an as needed basis instead of monthly. Council instructed Absher and Carmody to go forward with establishing the authority. Bluefield, Tazewell and Richlands already have IDA’s and the county has one as well.
Agreed to hold a public hearing on establishing a two percent transient occupancy tax for the town at the October meeting.
Agreed to hold a public hearing on establishing a line of credit for the town at the October meeting. Council also approved Johnny Smith’s motion to have any money spent form the line of credit approved by a majority vote of council.
Approved Absher’s request to buy a dumpster to place at an apartment complex and pay Lusk Disposal to empty it once per week.
Heard from Linda Singleton about the Cedar Bluff Heritage Festival scheduled Sept. 20-21.
Also heard from Singleton about the town wide yard sale Oct. 5 and the town’s plans for Halloween Town Oct. 26.
Approved Police Chief Mike Brown’s request to work with Boy Scouts Buckskin Council to establish a police explorers program.
Heard from Jim Singleton complimenting the cleanup efforts in the town.
Heard from Jim Ray about a fence for the area in front of the POW monument at the Cedar Bluff Overlook Park.
Heard from Absher that the roof has been replaced on the fire department building.
Heard from Absher that the CRVI meeting will be Oct. 15 at the mill in Cedar Bluff.
Heard from Absher about ways to collect delinquent utility bills.
Received an update from Absher on community projects that town employees and citizens undertook on their own.
Received a request to the planning commission for a doublewide permit.
Met in executive session to discuss personnel, litigation and contracts with no action taken.
Adjourned until Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
