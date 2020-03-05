Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... COLDER AIR MOVING IN WILL CHANGE ANY RAIN SHOWERS TO ALL SNOW THIS MORNING. THE SNOW SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO REDUCE VISIBILITY BELOW ONE MILE AT TIMES ALONG AND WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON WITH A BRIEF ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE ON ROADWAYS. WINDS WILL ALSO INCREASE WITH GUSTS OVER 45 MPH POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY AT THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. ANYONE TRAVELING IN THE MOUNTAINS, ESPECIALLY ON INTERSTATES 77 AND 81, SHOULD ANTICIPATE PERIODS OF HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WITH LOW VISIBILITIES THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. STRONG GUSTY WINDS WILL ALSO AFFECT HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. DRIVERS SHOULD SLOW DOWN, TURN ON HEADLIGHTS, AND ALLOW EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES.