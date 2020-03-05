ABINGDON, Va. — The small town of Abingdon may have a chance at winning a big makeover.
Abingdon Main Street, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve Abingdon’s traditional downtown, has entered the town into HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” contest.
If chosen as a winner, Abingdon will be featured in the show’s six-part series airing in 2021. Submissions are currently under review, with the announcement slated for this spring.
Ben and Erin Napier, who host the new renovation show “Home Town,” will use their design talents to renovate a town of fewer than 40,000 people. According to HGTV’s website, the winning town will see the revitalization of several homes, as well as public spaces such as parks, restaurants and outdoor locations.
Each episode, the couple shares their passion and expertise, renovating homes in their Laurel, Mississippi, town. Now, the couple will share their talents with another deserving community.
“The couple is really invested in revitalizing downtowns, and they take such care with the history and charm of these places. I thought this seemed like a great fit for Abingdon,” said Nicole Childress, director of Abingdon Main Street, who saw an advertisement for the contest and jumped on the opportunity.
Criteria for the contest indicated the homes in town must have great architecture and a main street that needs a facelift.
“We have over 300 years of history in our town and so many spaces that need some care and updates. The Fields-Penn House is a beautiful home that has many historic renovations that need to be done. Also a recent referendum voted to keep our historic courthouse in town, which will require many renovations,” she said.
“And the Moonlite Drive-In and Dixie Pottery on Lee Highway also are not being utilized.
“We have empty spaces in town that could be filled, but generally small business owners don’t have the capital to renovate a historic building.”
Using her cellphone, Childress created her own video recording that was submitted in February for competition in the makeover contest.
The video can be viewed at www.youtube.com using the search “HGTV Home Town Takeover Abingdon, Virginia.”
The video includes drive-through scenery of Abingdon, along with comments from several professionals who believe a makeover would make the town more resilient and sustainable.
“With the coal industry collapsing all around us, fewer funds are coming into Abingdon, and organizations and business are all feeling the pinch,” said Childress in the video. “There are many buildings downtown that are in need of facelifts that aren’t up to code and cannot be used.
“Having spaces where entrepreneurs can move into without having the high price tag of historic renovation would be amazing for our town and the county overall. We’re already moving in the right direction. We just need a boost to put us where we need to be, so we can be around for the next 300 years,” she said.
Monica Hall, group sales manager for the town, is featured on the video, saying, “There are all kinds of places in town where we could use some support and help to bring our buildings up to code, to make them more inviting for our visitors and get people excited when they go through Abingdon — and maybe even increase our population because people want to live here in Abingdon.”
Farmer and entrepreneur Anthony Flaccavento also contributed. “Abingdon has a tremendous amount going for it,” he said, “from the Barter Theatre to one of the best farmers markets in the Appalachian region, as well as the Creeper Trail and a brewery. It has come alive for young people over the last 10 years with some of these new additions, but Abingdon is struggling to fill in the gaps on Main Street. Abingdon needs investment — young and dedicated entrepreneurs to take some of those spaces on. We’re almost on the cusp of being a completely vibrant and self-sustaining town, but we’re not quite there.”
Childress said she’s hopeful Abingdon will be chosen for the program.
“I know there are tons of other worthy towns that will be considered. If nothing else, this is a great way to show the work that needs to be done in Abingdon and to galvanize the community to work together to help make those improvements.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.