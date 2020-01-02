A Smyth County home that fascinates many people for its design and is also rich in history will soon be documented with a state historical marker.
Known locally as the Octagon House, the state Board of Historic Resources this month approved a marker for the two-story, 17-room octagonal house of Abijah Thomas (1814-1876). The board acknowledged that the Octagon House is one of the most refined examples of such architecture in the state.
Thomas, who owned more than 10,000 acres, established Holston Woolen Mills and opened an iron furnace southeast of Marion that produced pig iron for the Confederacy.
The marker was one of 13 recently approved at the Historic Resources board’s quarterly meeting.
The sign, which will be installed and dedicated in 2020, is sponsored by the Octagon House Foundation and will be located at 615 Octagon House Road.
The sign will read: Just east of here is one of the most refined examples of an octagonal house in Virginia. Built for Abijah Thomas in 1856-1857, during a surge of interest in octagonal domestic architecture, this two-story brick structure contains 17 rooms and handcrafted interior treatments. By 1860, Thomas had acquired more than 10,000 acres in this area. He established the Holston Woolen Mills, around which a village emerged, and operated a sawmill, grist mill, and tannery. Southeast of Marion, he opened an iron furnace that produced pig iron for the Confederacy. Enslaved African Americans and hired workers labored on his properties. Financial mismanagement brought an end to his industrial ambitions.
In another nod to history and architecture, the board also approved a marker for a ca.-1860 Gothic Revival cottage, one of the few such dwellings in Petersburg, that was the property during the first half of the 20th century of husband and wife Roger Pryor Campbell, a barber, and Carrie Bragg Campbell, a musician. Carrie Campbell, among eight students in the first graduating class at the Virginia Normal and Collegiate Institute (later Virginia State University), became one of the first black women to run a newspaper when she assumed editorship of the Virginia Lancet from her brother in 1886.
Also of interest in area residents is a marker sharing the origins of the Virginia Tech fight song, “Tech Triumph.”
In the town of Blackstone, in Nottoway County, Mattie Walton Epes and Wilfred Preston “Pete” Maddux wrote the popular Virginia Tech fight song in 1919. The song made its debut at a Virginia Tech football game in November 1919. Columbia Records issued a recording in 1920.
Sponsored by the town, the marker will be erected at 1020 South Main St. in Blackstone.
It will read: Blackstone residents Mattie Walton Epes (1896-1993) and Wilfred Preston “Pete” Maddux (1897-1977) wrote the popular Virginia Tech fight song “Tech Triumph” at this house in 1919. Maddux, who had entered Virginia Polytechnic Institute as a freshman in 1916 and served in the U.S. Naval Reserve during World War I, asked Epes to help him write a song for the school. Epes improvised a tune on the piano, while Maddux wrote down the score and composed lyrics. The song, a product of “instantaneous inspiration,” was first played at a Virginia Tech football game in Nov. 1919 and quickly won the approval of the Tech Corps of Cadets. Columbia Records issued a recording in 1920.
Other topics covered in the forthcoming state historical markers include a Revolutionary War militia force that dogged British troops under Gen. Benedict Arnold, the educational and political achievements of an enslaved family that escaped to Union lines during the Civil War, and a black baseball player who became a decorated World War I soldier.
Earlier this year, the Historic Resources board approved three new markers recognizing three Marion sites integral to African-American history. Dedicated in November, the signs share brief histories of the Crying Tree, Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society museum that began as a Methodist church founded by African Americans during the Reconstruction era, and Carnegie High School established for black students during the early 1930s.
After approval by the Board of Historic Resources, it can take upward of three months or more before new markers are ready for their sponsors to dedicate them. Sponsors must cover the $1,700 manufacturing expenses of a new marker.
They are created at the foundry Sewah Studios in Ohio. The manufacture and delivery typically takes six to eight weeks.
The state historical highway marker program documents facts, persons, places and events with significance to state and/or national history that occurred at least 50 years ago. Marker proposals only gain approval when the Historic Resources’ staff can authenticate the information.
Virginia’s historical highway marker program, which began in 1927 with installation of the first markers along U.S. 1, is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently there are more than 2,600 official state markers, most of which are maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation, except in those localities outside of VDOT’s authority.
More information about the Historical Highway Marker Program is available on the Department of Historic Resources at https://www.dhr.virginia.gov/highway-markers/
