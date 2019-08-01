Washington County’s vice chair of the Board of Supervisors has been selected to participate in a leadership program sponsored by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
Allison Mays, who has elected to the board in 2016, was named one of 20 county officials across the country who will participate in the National Association of Counties’ (NACo) Economic Mobility Leadership Network. The program is designed to help local leaders — particularly of economically distressed communities — learn from each other on how to implement successful policies in their counties that improve residents’ quality of life.
The leadership network will meet three times between July 2019 and December 2019, where they will visit Multnomah County, Oregon; Hennepin County, Minnesota, and Garrett County, Maryland.
“While it’s an honor to be selected as a participant in this leadership network,” said Mays, “it’s an unfortunate fact that Washington County and the rest of Southwest Virginia are seeing lack of opportunities for upward economic mobility. People in our region are working at the same income level for the majority of their career with few opportunities for advancement or pay increases, and we have seen this trend continuing over generations. Through this leadership network, I’m hoping we can define and address the barriers in our region and positively affect economic mobility.”
Mays has been involved in numerous leadership and committee positions throughout the community, serving Barter Theatre, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Emory & Henry College, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rural Action Caucus and the National Association of County’s Arts and Culture Commission.
The Board of Supervisors has previously partnered with NACo on the Rural Impact County Challenge and the Washington County Community Advocacy Committee, established in Jan. 8, 2018.
