Abingdon’s Board of Building Code Appeals and Recreation Advisory Committee are seeking members to fill open positions.
Preferred applicants for the Board of Building Code Appeals should have experience in fields related to the construction industry, such as property managers, experienced builders or registered design professionals. The committee meets twice a year or on an as-needed basis.
Anyone interested in joining the Recreation Advisory Committee is welcome to submit an application.
Applications can be downloaded at abingdon-va.gov and should be returned to Kim Kingsley, county clerk, at kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov by 5 p.m., Monday, March 30. All applications will be considered at the April 6 Town Council meeting.
