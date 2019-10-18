A Saltville man is behind bars after police confiscated illegal drugs, firearms and stolen property from his home.
Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said 51-year-old Ronald Lee Carter Sr. was taken into custody on Thursday after officers executed a search warrant at his Third Avenue home. Approximately three ounces of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, multiple kinds of prescription drugs, two firearms and stolen property were seized.
Shuler said Carter had been "a primary target for some time.”
The Smyth County Sheriff's Office, Saltville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed the search warrant.
Carter is charged with felony drug possession, drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.
Carter is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon. He is scheduled for a court appearance in April 2020.
