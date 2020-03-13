Tazewell, Va. – While several colleges and universities are suspending school or conducting classes online, local institutions of higher learning are continuing to operate while taking precautions and the county is doing the same.
Southwest Va. Community College asked its students to inform Dean of Student Success Dyan Lester if they had traveled to a country listed as a level one threat so a plan could be developed for their safe return to campus. They asked students who come in contact with anyone who has been to a level one threat country or on a cruise to do the same.
The college went one step further and extended spring break a week. This means students will not return to campus until Mar. 23. As most schools, businesses and health officials are doing the college asked any student with a fever or other symptoms to stay home and arrange with their instructors to do their work. Bluefield College issued a press release saying they would continue holding classes as usual and put two protocols in place.
Those are: In an effort to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19 during official travel, Bluefield College authorizes only essential travel at this time. Athletic teams have been restricted to conference play. Other student related travel will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Travel to certain areas will be monitored by College leadership. Students are highly encouraged to share travel plans with Student Development officials when considering personal travel to areas outside the region, but are not restricted from personal travel. Official travel for faculty and staff will be subject to approval by the College Leadership Team member supervising the employee’s area. College leadership encourages employees to be conscious of sharing travel to areas outside the region.
Tazewell County Schools issued a statement March 12 saying they were closely monitoring the situation. To date, there are NO confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southwestern, Virginia. At this time there is also NO indication that any of our students or employees have contracted COVID-19. As such, we are not responding with panic and are taking a proactive approach to this situation with the full support of our school board.
“The safety of our students and staff are of the utmost importance to our board. At the same time, there is not yet a cause for panic within our system, therefore acting ahead of any infections is the best course of action. We believe our superintendent and his staff are more than capable to make the safest calls based on the information provided them by experts in this field,” said Tazewell County Public School Board Chairman, David R. Woodard.
They reiterated what was said at the school board meeting earlier in the week. Our maintenance director has directed principals and custodians to ensure that all high traffic areas and “high-touch” surfaces – such as doorknobs, light switches, and desks – are cleaned on a frequent basis with CDC-approved products. We have also reiterated to our custodial staff how important it is that our bathrooms are fully stocked with soap and paper towels at ALL times. Moreover, we are promoting handwashing/cleanliness in each of our schools.
In addition to the precautionary steps outlined above, our maintenance staff and custodians will be working diligently over the weekend to sanitize all high traffic areas and “high-touch” surfaces to include each desktop. We will also begin to work with our teachers to create paper learning packets and online learning opportunities for our students to ensure that learning continues in the event of reported cases in our area.
The Appalachian College of Pharmacy suspended its campus based classes until further notice. Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young issued a press release announcing several changes effective Aug. 16.
The Board announced several administrative measures to prevent local government operations from unnecessarily exposing the public to the virus. These will take effect March 16th and continue until April 16th. The Board will add County custodial employees to day shift at the Courthouse and Sheriff's Office to increase efforts to keep those spaces clean. The County will order and pay 100% for the cost of Covid-19 tests for County EMTs who exhibit any cold or flu like symptoms or who believe they may have been exposed to the virus.
County Administration employees will not attend meetings outside the county. The County Visitors' Centers in Bluefield and Tazewell will be closed to public visitation, but will remain available by phone and internet. Building Inspection Permit applications must be filed on line. (For instructions on filing building permits online call 276-385-1215.) The Animal Shelter will be closed to public visitations.
The Board will re-evaluate these decisions on a daily basis.
