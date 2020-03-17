Smyth County has joined a number of Virginia localities in making local declarations of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Smyth County Emergency Management Coordinator Charlie Harrington said the declaration is no cause for panic.
Made Tuesday afternoon, the local declaration of emergency will enable the county to access funding and additional resources and assistance from the state.
“It just puts us into a situation where if there’s funds or resources, we’re able to get those things more easily than before,” Harrington explained.
Local declarations of emergency relax requirements on county governments when seeking such assistance from the state.
Check back with the News & Messenger for more information on changes resulting from COVID-19.
