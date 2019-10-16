ABINGDON, Va. — The provost of Texas State Technical College in Waco has been named the next president of Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon.
Adam C. Hutchison will assume the position at the start of 2020, according to a news release issued last Tuesday.
“Adam Hutchison is an impressive and seasoned higher education leader,” Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, said in the release. “He has a remarkable record of establishing and sustaining successful workforce development programs — the kind of programs that are a growing demand in the college’s service region, and across Virginia. This is an exciting time for Virginia Highlands. Given the college’s impressive faculty and staff, I look forward to seeing what the college achieves under Adam’s leadership.”
Hutchison has 20 years of higher education experience with previous jobs at the Texas State Technical College System Office, TSTC Waco and TSTC in Harlingen, Texas, according to the release.
He holds associate and bachelor’s degrees from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, a master’s degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg and a doctorate from Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
“I’m honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the students, faculty, and staff at Virginia Highlands Community College and to be a part of the VCCS,” Hutchison said. “For more than 50 years, Virginia Highlands has met the needs of the region with quality and comprehensive education programs, and through its partnerships with schools, universities, and businesses, VHCC offers a bright future for all area residents.”
About 70 people applied for the position.
For nearly a year, Charlie White has served as interim president following the abrupt departure of former President Gene Couch, whose four-year tenure leading VHCC ended when he was told to “vacate” the campus last October. Couch was reassigned as a special assistant to DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, through June 30, when he retired.
Factors leading up to the reassignment included the results of a campus climate survey, conversations between DuBois and campus leaders and an independent consultant’s findings that “raised important questions about the workings of the institution,” according to an email DuBois sent to VHCC faculty and staff last year.
