Students can bring a lot of baggage to school besides book bags and band instruments. They may be carrying heavy hearts, troubled minds and scars from physical abuse.
Trauma inflicted on children outside the school setting can impact their day and their overall success. School and law enforcement personnel want to change that.
In connection with the LENS (Law Enforcement Notifying Schools) program to help students affected by trauma outside school, Chilhowie High School has implemented the Trauma Informed Care program with a goal of helping at-risk students.
CHS Principal Rocky Baker and Assistant Principal Kelly Russell offered a presentation to the Smyth County School Board on Monday night about the TIC program. After completing the 2018-19 goals of improving pass rates for English, geometry and Standards of Learning, and becoming fully accredited, the school turned its attention to overcoming Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACE rates.
Baker said teachers were required this year to submit smart goals and work with students in a more personal environment.
Russell said this effort has produced such positive outcomes as improved attendance and grades, better social skills and participation in class, improved hygiene and overall attitudes.
The learning goes beyond academic, includes the family, and it is showing in student success, said Baker.
“It means so much to us, and it’s something we’re really involved in,” he said.
“Strong families make strong students,” said Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carter. “It is making a difference. You’re making an impact on children’s lives that will last long past graduation.”
The LENS program involves contact between law enforcement and schools when there has been an incident outside school.
Designed by Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler and his department, LENS was implemented this year to work with schools on identifying students impacted by trauma outside the school system.
Cpt. Tony Powers, in charge of the school resource officer program, and Kim Sturgill, director of pupil personnel services, coordinate the contact system between law enforcement and the school system.
As Powers explains it, when there is a situation involving law enforcement at a home with school-aged children, he will be contacted by the responding law enforcement agency and he will then contact Sturgill. She will contact the principal of the school where the student attends to bring awareness of the student’s potential situation. If the student is not at school the next day, the SRO may perform a welfare check at the home.
LENS and TCI work together to help students lessen the impact of trauma on their school day.
