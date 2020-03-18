ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Administrator Jason Berry has declared a state of emergency in response to the possible spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Beginning Wednesday, county government offices will be on a limited closing schedule, including:
» County government offices will be closed to the public.
» Employees will telework when possible, or work on a varied schedule.
» Building Services, zoning and water and erosion settlement control will continue to receive applications and request only via email and a physical drop-box outside the office’s main entrance.
» The Recreation Department has suspended all after-school programs and all spring sports programs.
» Washington County Park opening is delayed to May 1.
