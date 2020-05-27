ABINGDON, Va. — Recently reopening the Virginia Creeper Trail took more than just, well, reopening the gates.
It took cooperation among a team of interested parties — from the towns of Damascus and Abingdon to officials with the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.
Opening the trail — while keeping safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19) — was a big point of contemplation for the town of Abingdon.
Why, just ask the town manager, Jimmy Morani.
“During its temporary closure, the town completed several much-needed maintenance projects to enhance safety for trail users,” Morani said.
“Since the reopening, we have observed trail usage return to normal levels,” said Morani. “We encourage trail users to practice the principle of ‘pack it in, pack it out’ as trash receptacles are only being serviced twice per week.”
On my recent rounds to find out more about the reopening, I also contacted Lisa Kestner Quigley, executive director of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy.
All interested parties took steps to ensure safety on the trail, Quigley said.
And they “have taken to communicate and remind trail users how they can contribute to the well-being of themselves and others when using the trail,” she added.
“Among others, we have large banners at the trailhead, Damascus and Whitetop, with COVID related reminders,” she said.
“We will also be placing 50 yard-size signs along the trail from the trailhead to Whitetop Station reminding users to not visit the trail if they’re symptomatic or have been exposed to a symptomatic individual in the previous 14 days; to maintain 6-foot distancing; to allow others to proceed first through narrow passages and across trestles; to call out when passing others on the trail while running or biking; to not congregate on the trail especially in groups of 10 or more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.