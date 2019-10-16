ABINGDON, Va. — It’s almost like a river runs through the furniture made by John O’Quinn.
The Rural Retreat, Virginia, furniture maker said some of his bestsellers at the Abingdon Farmers Market are the hardwood tables designed with an epoxy inlay that resembles a meandering blue river.
He plans to add small lights underneath the river tables to illuminate the bright blue and green colors of the inlays.
“A customer asked me to make a river table a few years ago, and I’ve been making them ever since. Customers dictate what I build next,” said O’Quinn of Real Wood Designs.
Specializing in butcher block tables, cutting boards, pizza boards and serving trays, O’Quinn also takes special orders for any type of furniture needs.
“I sell the lazy Susan turntables faster than I can make them.
“This farmers market is a good outlet for me, but I actually do more custom work for people. I’ve taken an order today for a bench for an old-time wooden table, and also I got an order for a coat rack.”
O’Quinn makes his wood creations from hardwoods, such as oak, maple cherry, mahogany and walnut, all of which come from local sawmills in Wythe and Washington counties.
The artist looks for boards that feature the natural properties of wood to create greater character. He prefers to use a live-edge slab, the uncut side of a piece of lumber, and sometimes even leaves the bark for extra character.
“The graceful, natural edges of the tree make the river look more authentic,” he said.
“Three or four years ago, this was the cheapest part of the tree to buy, but since people have started making the river tables, this is among the highest-priced wood you can buy.”
The process for making a river table can be labor-intensive but rewarding in the end.
O’Quinn builds a frame around the two pieces of wood, allowing him to pour the epoxy in between the recesses on both wood slabs. The epoxy is poured one-fourth of an inch at a time. “A two-inch river means eight pours every four to 10 hours. It requires 72 hours for curing time,” he said.
The woodworker spent months researching how to make the river tables before pouring the first bottle of epoxy. “At $70 a gallon, I had no money to waste on error,” he said with a laugh.
“The color of this river is Caribbean Blue, which is the most popular color I sell,” said O’Quinn, as he pointed to one of his river tables at the market.
Depending on the size of the river table, it may require at least 12 to 15 hours and sometimes as many as 40 hours to complete a project.
You’d think O’Quinn has been crafting with wood for years, but the hobby is rather new for the artisan. The self-taught woodworker never worked with wood while he was employed as a retail manager.
He said retirement gave him the time and opportunity to explore the craft. He started creating his wooden creations about seven years ago after making a cutting board for his niece.
“Another niece wanted a board, and soon it turned into an after-retirement business.”
He credits God for giving him the talent to turn a hobby into a business.
“I’ve been blessed by God to start this new business at this stage in my life.”
O’Quinn’s wood designs can be seen at the Abingdon Farmers Market.
The Saturday market will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October, at which time a Holiday Market will kick off from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday from Nov. 2 until Dec. 21.
The Winter Market will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays in January, February and March. The regular market will reopen in April 2020.
For more information on custom designs and orders, contact O’Quinn at johnoquinn53@hotmail.com or call 276-389-8972.
