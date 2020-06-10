A Richlands man — whose hand was amputated in an accident police say was connected to a stash of explosives found at his home earlier this week — was charged Friday with lying to law enforcement officers.
Cole Alexander Carini, 19, appeared via video in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Pamela Sargent on the charge. Carini is currently in custody at the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem after recovering at a Roanoke hospital from injuries sustained in an apparent explosion at his home, the FBI said in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.
Special Agent Neil Schimke said Carini went to a hospital in Richlands following an incident that resulted in an amputated hand and fingers. At the hospital, Carini told Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office detectives that he was injured in a lawn mower accident, but doctors said they did not believe the injuries were consistent with such an accident.
Carini was later taken to the hospital in Roanoke for further treatment.
“Carini was known to them as being someone who had previously made explosive devices and had been on probation for explosions violations up until Sept. 2019,” Schimke wrote.
On Jan. 1, 2016, 911 calls were made by Carini’s neighbors in Richlands, who said they heard loud noises and their windows vibrated, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched, and they discovered materials used to make bombs, as well as pipe bombs, in an outbuilding on property on Holy Road, where Carini lived with his mother.
Carini was charged in 2016 with two counts of possessing or manufacturing explosive materials. Those charges were later dismissed, according to court records. Those same records show Carini had only minor traffic offenses until June 2, 2020.
During Tuesday’s investigation, Schimke said he went to the property and found human flesh on the floor at the door to Carini’s second-floor bedroom. Entering the room, he found a footlocker with a plastic bottle inside. The bottle contained a white powdery substance that tested positive as triacetone triperoxide. The substance is used in the creation of improvised explosive devices, the agent wrote in the complaint.
The agent also said he found a box of rusty nails, likely used as shrapnel in an explosive device. Next to the box, he found a blistered plastic container that had been peeled back in a manner consistent with an explosion, the agent wrote. The room’s blinds were damaged, consistent with shrapnel having gone through them, he added.
Schimke said he also saw blood splattered on the ceiling, along with more flesh. Blood was also splattered across the room’s wall, the document states.
The agent also examined a shed behind the home of his grandmother, who lives near Carini, the agent said. Officers found a surveillance system, PVC pipes, pieces of loose wires, empty chemical containers, extension cables and a pit that appeared to have loose soil surrounding it, consistent with the site of an explosion, the agent said.
The complaint notes that the property’s grass, which Carini claimed to mow, was about 6 inches tall this week and did not appear to have been mowed. Carini told agents that he did not have any explosives at his home, the document states.
Neighbors told agents that they heard bangs and pops going off several times a day.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene Tuesday morning and, along with State Police and the FBI, were at the scene around the clock into the evening hours Friday. Jewell Main Road, which runs from Richlands to Jewell Ridge, was closed for several hours Thursday while the VSP hauled two loads of materials to the firing range used by Richlands police for detonation.
Early indications were that there might be as many as 10 loads, but officers decided to detonate only the most volatile material. The remaining materials were precursors used to make bombs, police said.
Jewell Main Road and Holy Road were both open Friday, but FBI and deputies were still on the scene. The house where Carini lived with his mother was still being searched Friday.
Carini has requested a court-appointed attorney, and a new court date will be announced when he has an attorney, according to U.S. District Court.
