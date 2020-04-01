ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man was arrested Friday and charged in connection with a stabbing.
Cody Belcher, 19, of Abingdon, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, according to the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.
According to a statement, deputies responded to a home in the 17000 block of North Fork River Road, where they found an unidentified man bleeding and lying on the floor.
Belcher was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.