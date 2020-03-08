His work has been heralded by music superstar Willie Nelson and the acclaimed Rev. Dr. William Barber. A review of his most recent book called for the work to be placed on the shelf with icons Henry David Thoreau and Wendell Berry. Notably, in that book, the author celebrates two of his teachers at Marion Senior High for influencing the course of his life.
Dr. Charles D. Thompson, now a Duke University professor, author and documentary filmmaker, hopes to see D.B. Waddell, his former horticulture teacher, when he returns to Smyth County Monday evening for a special presentation.
In his 2019 book “Going Over Home: A Search for Rural Justice in an Unsettled Land,” Thompson describes Waddle as “a gentle and affable man,” who “must have thought a ‘long-hair’ like me an oddity in his class, but he took me in anyway.”
In the book, Thompson, who came from a long line of farmers, describes his DNA stirring to work with the land when Waddle let him take home a stack of donated copies of Organic Gardening magazine. Those first editions led the teenager to others and a subscription to Mother Earth News. He writes, “Though I knew that people were moving away from farming, I was now learning about people who were trying to buck American economic trends and head in the opposite direction. This community I had joined on paper now made it okay for me to openly admit to friends and family that I wanted to be a farmer.”
As Thompson learned to work the land, his inner philosopher was also maturing.
When his family first moved to Smyth County from Bristol, they found a home in Atkins, which was more vibrant then -- the late 1960s. In what Thompson recalled as his youthful way, he observed the growing importance of Interstate 81 and that the number of farms was declining in its wake.
In an interview this week, Thompson remembers looking over toward I-81 and taking in an old abandoned farm, which “really made an impression on me.”
He compared those declining farms to his storied grandparents’ farm and realized, “The place we’d moved to was rapidly losing its story.” That recognition added urgency to his desire to get back to the land.
His reflective nature was fueled by a semester book report assignment that came from his MSHS college-prep English teacher, Gerald Blankenship. From his teacher’s list, Thompson eagerly chose Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden.”
In the book, he found inspiration for “living the life one imagines in the world,” but, in a way that continues to influence him, Thompson wrote, “Walden taught me… that speaking out against misguided American values was an old tradition. With Thoreau, I no longer felt alone in American angst and disappointment.”
Thoreau has stayed with Thompson throughout his life.
While finding ways to work the land, Thompson continued his education, graduating from MSHS in 1975 and then going on to Emory & Henry College, where he found mentors and learned not only in the classroom but by working with community advocates. Of his time at E&H, Thompson writes, “The overarching lesson… was that learning is about active engagement rather than the passive reception of information…. I also absorbed that truly being part of a community… is not a passive act; community is an active group of involved human beings in motion that forms when people work together and go where their hearts lead.”
After earning his degree from E&H, Thompson worked for the Rural Advancement Fund, helping farmers battle foreclosures on their land.
He learned even more about the struggles of agricultural financing when he applied for a loan to start his own farm and was rejected. Ultimately, Thompson prevailed and bought a small farm in the piedmont of North Carolina. As he burned brush to clear the land, he heard a rare Whippoorwill sing -- a song he’d previously only heard in the mountains of Virginia. Whippoorwill Farm was born.
Near the strong markets around the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University in Durham, Thompson said opportunities to sell organic produce to restaurants and stories were plentiful and he helped launch farmers markets. While he was successful, the reverse was true for many farmers who found themselves in crisis in the 1980s. He began working with Farm Aid, launched by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young and farm advocates.
While running Whippoorwill, Thompson also began to learn about immigrant issues as he hired several to help with operations. He learned to speak Spanish as he forged a relationship with these individuals. “I began to ask hard questions,” he said. Thompson grappled with the raw deal many immigrants face being called “illegals” while “harvesting our food.”
As the questions began to outweigh answers, Thompson began to sense a shift in his life. He returned to graduate school.
While he still gardens, grows fruit trees and owns a cabin in Floyd County, Thompson now teaches students about immigrant issues and works with those students to preserve farmers’ stories. “My first love is the stories of farmers,” he said. That passion prompted his transition to developing films and writing books. He’s now working on his seventh documentary, “Rock Castle,” about a group of farmers displaced by the development of the Blue Ridge Parkway in the 1930s.
His most recently completed film, “Homeplace Under Fire,” examines the siege that farmers remain under.
As he continued to advocate for justice for farmers, Thompson connected with the Rev. Dr. William Barber, a nationally recognized minister known for his ongoing fight for the poor and weekly protests dubbed Moral Mondays.
Thoreau would return to Thompson as he found himself being arrested at one of the protests. In “Going Over Home,” he wrote, “Thoreau did more than write about his beliefs. He acted on them. I had come to respect Thoreau when I was a teenager reading Walden, but he went so much further than I realized then. I had grown and changed, and I found him waiting to meet me again forty years later.”
So when Booklist said that “Going Over Home” should be on a shelf next to Thoreau, Thompson found himself deeply moved. “I don’t think of myself in that category,” he said.
As he speaks of rural communities continuing to serve as the backbone of America and about his desires for the book, one can hear Thoreau’s influence as well as that of D.B. Waddle, Gerald Blankenship, his E&H mentors and the generations of farmers in his family. Thompson reflected, “May this book really help the world change into something that is more friendly to family farms….”
Acknowledging that the issues are complex, Thompson said it’s important to continue “to pound away at injustice. We can do better.”
“Change,” the author said, “requires the long view.”
For himself, Thompson declared, “I don’t have easy answers, but I’m still at it.”
Monday, March 9, the community is invited to join Thompson for film, lecture, discussion and a little bluegrass. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Henderson School of Appalachian Arts in downtown Marion. Thompson is excited to return to the school, which he remembers as the community’s library and to celebrate its namesake, Wayne Henderson. Thompson played music with Henderson as a teenager and called the experience deeply influential.
He expressed gratitude to Mary Beth Graham and other organizers for the opportunity “to go over home.”
