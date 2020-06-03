Harrison Stewart, a Marion High School senior, has been awarded the Shelley Goldsmith Memorial Scholarship.
The $12,000 scholarship ($3,000 a year for 4 years) is given to a Southwest Virginia senior who competed as a finalist for the Jefferson Scholars Foundation and has committed to pursue their education at the University of Virginia. This award is given in memory of Shelley Goldsmith, a remarkable scholar, athlete and student leader, who graduated from Abingdon High School and attended UVA as a Jefferson Scholar. Harrison exhibits many of these same qualities while adding his own unique gifts as a playwright and scriptwriter. Harrison remarked that the Goldsmith Scholarship was a factor in his decision to attend UVA. “I am honored to receive this scholarship and will be able to attend UVA in part because of the generous financial resources it offers.” Harrison will enter UVA in the fall as a member of the class of 2024.
