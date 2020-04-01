Mental health and substance use needs don’t give way to virus threats.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that’s forcing folks to retreat into their homes and businesses to limit their services, those in mental health and substance use services are adapting their programs in order to continue to help their communities.
Substance use needs
In a letter from Mount Rogers Community Services, Executive Director Sandy Bryant encouraged individuals in substance use programs to be vigilant during this time.
“If you are receiving substance use treatment, it is an important time to be deliberate in focusing on your recovery,” she wrote.
Though Mount Rogers has suspended or modified many of its programs, its on-site substance use counseling and medication assisted treatment through Mount Rogers will carry on almost as usual. Group counseling will either be split or staggered so that no more than 10 individuals are present at once.
Studies have shown that social isolation raises the risk of relapse, so treatment facilities and programs in the area are determined that their services remain available.
“It’s important to remember that the opioid epidemic still rages even in a pandemic,” said Lee Dilworth, chief executive officer of ReVida Recovery.
The substance use recovery practice operates centers in Wytheville and Abingdon. Dilworth said it’s essential that the centers’ patients continue to receive needed care.
“It’s essential,” Dilworth said. “All sorts of chronic health conditions like diabetes, COPD or substance use disorders, those don’t stop because there’s a pandemic, and those patients still need to be treated, so we have to balance treating our patients while practicing social distancing.”
To do that, ReVida Recovery has shifted to a telehealth platform, allowing patients to be seen from their homes when possible. Those who do not have the needed technology at home can still come to the centers where facility computers may be used.
During the telehealth call, patients will be able to see their doctors, counselors and care coordinators.
Likewise, the Smyth County Recovery Court, an intensive treatment program for addicts who have found themselves in the legal system, is altering its program.
“What makes it work is the treatment and accountability and compassion and support they get, so we’re trying to find out how to give them that without face-to-face contact,” said Recovery Court Case Manager Nick Brown.
The program requires individual and group therapy, community service and drug testing, as well as weekly recovery court sessions with the recovery court team and a judge who oversees the program.
Although a judicial emergency declaration shuttered most court proceedings, the recovery court is still meeting weekly while adhering to social distancing practices.
To cut down on personal contact, the recovery court team temporarily suspended the community service requirement and is now allowing individuals to participate in online group therapies, which previously was not permitted.
Brown said the need for support during this time has intensified, so the program is requiring individuals to participate in additional online support programs.
“With this going on, it can really raise anxiety, so we’re really trying to make sure they have more support.”
Mental health and developmental needs
Mount Rogers serves individuals in Smyth, Wythe, Bland, Grayson and Carroll counties, as well as the city of Galax. The agency offers a number of mental health, crisis intervention, developmental and substance use programs that are widely used in the area.
“What we’re trying to juggle as an entire agency is making sure that we’re keeping our staff physically healthy, but also realizing that mental health, substance use and developmental needs aren’t going to pause for this virus,” said Logan Nester, spokesperson for Mount Rogers Community Services.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, Mount Rogers is taking measures to cut down on or eliminate group gatherings. Individuals in the agency’s residential facilities will not be affected, but visitors to the facility are prohibited for a two-week period that began this week.
Day-support programs, which provide group support at Mount Rogers IDC locations for individuals whose caretakers work during the day, have also been suspended. Those groups typically consist of between 30 and 60 individuals.
All outpatient clinics and the agency’s main office in Wytheville will remain open and will see individuals by appointment only. Individuals entering the facilities will be screened at the door. To help safeguard against the virus, appointments have been staggered or are offered through teleconference or telephone when individuals are able to participate from home.
Nester explained that state regulations that would normally prohibit services from being provided by phone or teleconference have been relaxed.
“Since this all kind of came on so quickly, they have waived some of those requirements so folks can get up and running and provide these services more readily,” he said.
Emergency services and the Crisis Care Center in Marion will be unaffected by the modifications; however, individuals needing those services will also be screened with health checks.
Rapidly evolving situation
As with all preventative measures and modifications, those made at Recovery Court, ReVida Recovery and Mount Rogers are subject to change at any time.
“One of the most important things to remember is this situation is evolving rapidly,” Bryant wrote in her letter. “We must be ready to adapt. Our service delivery methods may change again as this situation develops, so be on the lookout for updates.”
During these uniquely uncertain and stressful times, Bryant encouraged individuals in such programs to reach out to their providers.
“Get your support system in place. Now is the time to contact your service providers; know where to turn and what is available if you begin to experience a need.”
Those experiencing a crisis or substance use emergency can reach a professional on the Mount Rogers crisis line at 1-866-589-0265.
