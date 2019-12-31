Richlands, Va - A fire during the night of Dec. 30 resulted in the death of a Richlands woman.
Detective Paul Little of the Richlands Police Department said officers were called to a mobile home on Page Street after a female was found unresponsive. Little said a key holder called police after they found the victim near the front door of the home when they arrived to check on them.
Little said the victim, who lived alone and was in a wheel chair was smoking and apparently caught fire. The fire burned out after all the oxygen in the room was consumed but the victim was unable to get to safety.
He said the fire was contained to the inside of the home and the fire department was not called. The victim was taken to Clinch Valley Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not been released due to problems contacting family members.
