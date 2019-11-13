DAMASCUS, Va. — Students at Holston High School in Damascus know firsthand there’s a lot to learn from just digging in the dirt.
A team of five FFA students at the school placed first in the Virginia FFA Soils and Land Evaluation competitions held last week in Broadway, Virginia. Baylee Toothman, a senior at the school, placed first overall in the individual category, competing against all students who entered the state contest.
Toothman and the school team competed against 23 students from eight schools throughout the state. In addition to Toothman, FFA members at the school who participated are Chlowe Taylor, Levi Price, Hunter Trent and Stacy Doss.
The students’ jobs were to examine the layers of soil along the sides of soil pits at the competition. After careful examination of the soil — they even got inside the soil pits — they were able to measure top soil nutrients and soil amendments like nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. They also calculated the slope of land to estimate things like soil erosion.
“My students have worked really hard at learning these skills,” said Kelsey Davidson, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Holston High School.
“We dug our own soil pits at a farm near the school to give the students opportunities to practice before the competitions. The pits are typically 4 feet deep and 3 feet wide [and] allow the students to start at the top soil and work their way down. There are typically five layers to examine.”
The teacher said the competitions are beneficial because they prepare students for careers in surveying, construction, soil sciences and agriculture.
Toothman has chosen to compete in the soils and land evaluation competitions since she was a freshman.
“I chose the category because it was different. I thought it would be a challenge but also a lot of fun at competitions,” said Toothman. “Being outside and getting to work with my hands make it something I enjoy.”
Students had 20 to 25 minutes to examine four soil pits at the state competition.
“It’s always difficult, but I think the more you practice, the more skills you build,” Toothman said.
“Some of the information was difficult to figure out. You had to determine whether the soil needed more nitrogen or phosphorus just by looking at it.”
The students were allowed to refer to an information card during the competitions to help them with their evaluations.
Becoming a first-place winner has been a long time coming for the 17-year-old student.
Toothman has competed each year at the state level. She placed eighth as overall individual as a freshman; second as overall individual as a sophomore; and fifth as overall individual as a junior.
“I feel very accomplished to win this award. My goal has been to win the competition ever since I was a freshman. It’s bittersweet that I am a senior, but I finally got here.”
The student, who lives on a horse farm in Meadowview, plans a career as a compounding pharmacy technician.
Toothman and the school’s other team members will be recognized at the FFA State Convention in June at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Both the team and Toothman will be presented plaques and pins for their FFA jackets for their accomplishments.
The team at Holston High School is preparing to compete in the National Land and Range Judging event that will be in Oklahoma City in May.
