Normally, as the spring thickens leaves on trees, I would be filling these newspaper pages with the delights of the season.
Like Dollywood.
It should have opened by now with its Festival of Nations.
But it’s stalled, just like a lot of other festivals.
Trail Days is dead for this year in Damascus, which means thousands upon thousands of thru-hikers and fun-seekers won’t be hiking their way into the “Friendliest Town on the Trail” come the middle of May.
And what about Whitetop?
Well, I missed heading “on the mountain,” as some say, to come forth with that tried-and-true tale of how this tight-knit community bottles syrup and sells it at an old school.
That should have happened at the end of March. Only, this year, things would have been a bunch different.
The old Mount Rogers Schools is now closed, and the festival was to be restaged at the Whitetop Community Center.
Ah, but never mind all that.
This coronavirus has zapped the life out of festivals all over the calendar — with some hoping to be rescheduled, like the popular Old Oak Festival that comes each spring to Tusculum University in Greene County, Tennessee.
And, ugh, it’s not just the festivals that are gone.
Trails are also closed.
One of our gems of the natural world has also shut down for the season as we all sit in hope and prayer, wanting this nightmare to pass.
On Thursday, I popped open an email to read: The Channels Natural Area Preserve is set to close due to coronavirus, too.
The preserve closed to the public at the primary access point on state Route 80 in Hayters Gap. That includes the parking area, the trail leading to the rock formations and the rock formations themselves. It’s shut until at least June 10.
And, according to a news release, you can blame some bad behavior: Visitation at the preserve has surpassed capacity in recent weeks, resulting in large rocks being thrown into the channels from above, plus vandalism and other negative impacts to the preserve.
Rats!
We’re losing our natural world.
But please, folks: Keep dreaming.
Keep the faith that better days are ahead.
Pray for miracles and restoration.
