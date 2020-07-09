Richlands, Va. – Richlands has had a new council member since June 29.
Chief Judge Brian Patton of the 29th district entered the order that day. Patton held a hearing on the issue of filling the seat vacated by Vickie England June 29 but did not take action at that time.
Patton said at the time that the code allowed judges to make the appointment and indicated that he might do that. The order appointing Hurst indicates Patton conferred with the other Judges in the circuit comprised of Buchanan, Russell, Dickenson and Tazewell Counties before making the appointment.
Hurst was appointed earlier this year by Judge Jack Hurley, who later withdrew the appointment. After Rich Patterson, the other judge who resides in Tazewell County recused himself, Patton as the chief judge assigned the case to himself.
Mike Moore from Russell County and Pat Johnson from Buchanan County are the other judges in the district. Hurst’s appointment took effect the day the order was entered and he will serve until Dec. 31 of 2020.
