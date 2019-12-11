The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has signed an agreement with the county’s public schools to define the scope of responsibilities for school resource officers.
School superintendent Brian Ratliff said the Memorandum of Understanding, which outlines training requirements and the limitations of discipline the officers can dispense, is important to promote “safe, secure and healthy school communities.”
Sheriff Fred Newman, who is retiring soon, said he is proud of “the combined efforts in making our schools safer through quality training for our SROs. … Our ultimate goal is the safety and security of our faculty, staff, and students.”
By outlining clear responsibilities of SROs, the organizations hope to disrupt the “school-to-prison pipeline” and avoid creating an unsafe or oppressive environment for students. Instead, they aim to make the school system a supportive, safe place for students to learn.
