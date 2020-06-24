Richlands, Va. – A budget was approved without a new council member during the June 23 meeting of the Richlands Town Council.
A few hours before the council meeting started Circuit Judge Jack. S. Hurley, Jr. rescinded his order appointing Jeff Hurst to fill the vacant seat on town council. Town Attorney Wayne McClanahan read a letter from the judge stating he was rescinding the order due to an accusation he was unduly influenced by a council member.
Hurley also recused himself from appointing anyone to fill the vacant seat. Despite the empty seat, council passed the budget when Councilman Rick Wood joined Richard Brown, Mary Ann Strong and Rod Cury in a vote to approve a budget.
The approved budget does not have the proposed tax increases and those will be voted on June 29 when council again resumes its June 9 council meeting. The vote put to rest worries that the town would shut down July 1 because a budget was not in place.
Before recessing, council again took up the matter of appointing Hurst to fill the vacant council seat. McClanahan advised them he would prefer a 4-1 vote on the appointment but would take it before Circuit Judge Richard Patterson on a 3-2 vote if that was what council wanted.
He said the town charter was unclear but seemed to indicate four votes were needed and the appointment could be challenged if it was made on a 3-2 vote. Councilman Doug Ratliff said he had an attorney’s opinion supporting McClanahan’s position.
Council went ahead with the 3-2 vote to ask the judge to appoint Hurst and McClanahan was directed to ask Judge Richard Patterson for the order June 25.
