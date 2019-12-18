BRISTOL, Va. — Christmas came early this year for fans of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
On Friday, officials from Rhythm & Roots and its parent organization, the Birthplace of Country Music, released about a third of the lineup for next year’s 20th annual festival during a news conference at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
“This will be great,” said Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music. “When I look at this lineup, I see a lot of people I want to see.”
Jason Isbell leads the lineup as next year’s headliner. A four-time Grammy Award winner, Isbell occupies firm terrain as a folk-rock hybrid within Americana.
“Jason gets what’s happening in Bristol,” said Brent Treash, chairman of R&R’s music committee. “He knows there’s something different here. It’s important to have him here for our big anniversary year.”
Isbell, with his group, The 400 Unit, last played R&R in 2009.
Tanya Tucker will make her first appearance at the downtown music festival next year. A country star since the age of 13, the gravelly voiced veteran’s first hit single, “Delta Dawn,” struck top 10 success in 1972. Tucker enjoyed decades of success with tunes including “San Antonio Stroll” and “Texas (When I Die).”
“‘Delta Dawn,’” Ross said with a twinkle in her eye. “She was so relevant when I was growing up. And she is now again.”
Earlier this year, Tucker issued “While I’m Livin’,” her first new album in 17 years. Widespread critical acclaim and acknowledgement followed, including four Grammy nominations.
“She’s a throwback to a Nashville who understands Bristol,” Treash said. “She’s a heritage artist. This means something to her — like being where Jimmie Rodgers walked, where the Carter Family walked.”
Indie-alt rockers Moon Taxi rocketed during Rhythm & Roots in 2014 and 2015. They return in 2020 as leaders among Rhythm & Roots’ contingent of rockers.
R&R will be held from Sept. 11-13 next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.