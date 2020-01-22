Rick Rose didn’t grow some crazy beard after retirement — you know, like David Letterman did.
Rose already had a beard.
And he still sports one — now, as the retired producing artistic director at the Barter Theatre.
His time guiding the grand stage of Abingdon could have been seen as a great experiment — a 27-year era that brought in record attendance numbers, with patrons showing up by the busload.
Today, in retirement, Rose says he’s leaving the Barter behind.
Well, kind of.
He hints, for one, at wanting to direct a show later in the year.
Oh, and there’s something else: He’s not really going anywhere.
Rose and his wife, Amanda, plan to stay in Abingdon, where they have lived for years.
“We love Abingdon,” Rose said. “I’ll stay in Abingdon as long as I feel I’m not casting a shadow over Katy Brown.”
Brown, you’ll note, is the newly named producing artistic director for Barter Theatre. She replaced Rose.
“It’s her vision that will guide the theater,” Rose said. “It’s her leadership. It’s her art. Everything about it will be Katy Brown. Is Katy Brown me? No. And she shouldn’t be. It’s time for Barter to rebrand, to find a new generation and to find a new leadership and to move forward into the future. And I think Katy is perfect for doing that.”
But, oh, what about Rose?
He’s keeping busy — but not as much as when he worked about seven days a week for months on end.
Today, too, Rose still teaches a graduate level class, “The Business of Theatre,” at Emory & Henry College.
“In the course of this semester, the kids will have to literally create a nonprofit theater entity of some kind,” Rose said. “It’s a good class.”
Rose also still speaks to groups, like spending a recent Thursday evening talking at the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, Tennessee.
But back to Barter: “I’m staying away from it,” Rose said.
Even so, he mused, “It’s hard not to miss it.”
Which is likely why he is working on that new project.
“There’s something that I’ve been developing,” Rose hinted. “I haven’t gotten word from Katy whether she’s going to let me direct it or not. That will be entirely her decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.