ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a formal establishment of rules for The Barns at Chip Ridge, a wedding venue on the outskirts of Abingdon, Virginia, following a public hearing that drew about a dozen speakers to the board’s regular meeting on Sept. 10.
Eleven citizens spoke in favor of The Barns at Chip Ridge. Many praised its beauty and the business practices of its owners, Kevin B. Campbell and his family.
“It’s a special place,” said Tom Minton, 64, a neighbor of the facility near White’s Mill.
Joel Jerkins, a restaurant owner in Abingdon, also noted that he had catered “thousands of dollars” worth of food events at the barn.
Yet, because of concerns by two neighbors, Bob and Carol Jones, represented by an attorney at the board meeting on Sept. 10, a list of rules have been formally imposed on the facility, following recommendations of the county’s planning commission as part of a special-use permit approved for The Barns at Chip Ridge.
Now, according to a motion passed on Sept. 10 by the Board of Supervisors, the noise must be limited to 65 decibels; hours of operation are limited from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; music may only be played from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; directions to the facility must be posted on the business’s website; and a responsible person must be present at all events and make their phone number publicly available.
About 30 people attended the Sept. 10 meeting specifically for the public hearing, with many praising how The Barns at Chip Ridge has helped business at local hotels.
In other business on Sept. 10, the board passed a resolution to honor the retiring Charlotte L. Parsons, who has spent 26 years as the director of the Washington County Public Library.
The resolution honored Parsons for leading Washington County to become part of the Holston Associated Libraries Inc., and for leading the renovation of the Hayters Gap Branch Library in 2009, for constructing a new library at Damascus in 2012 and for renovating the Glade Spring Branch Library in 2016.
Also, the board approved a request for a special exception permit to establish fire department offices and facilities, in addition to emergency medical rescue offices, for property on Green Cove Road in the remote and mountainous southeastern corner of Washington County.
