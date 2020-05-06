ABINGDON, Va. — You cannot go inside the William King Museum of Art.
It’s closed right now.
Dang that coronavirus!
But stay outside and drive around the lawn — the loop — and you’ll find a drive-thru art exhibit.
“The staff came together, and we thought about an idea to bring the museum outside, so people could view art from the safety of their cars,” said Sarah Nobles, the marketing director for the museum.
The project came together with the artistic inspiration of both individuals and collaborative efforts, Nobles said.
“This Moment: A Socially Distant Art Exhibit” can be seen on the museum grounds seven days a week.
What you can see includes some recycled banners stretching 35 feet, Nobles said.
You’ll also see some cartoon animals.
“Then there are wind socks and all kinds of different types of artwork and things that we had at the museum and were able to recycle and create artwork.”
Much of the work was created by the staff, Nobles said.
“It was created at home and then brought to the museum and installed,” she said.
All told, you’ll find about a dozen pieces on display.
All are newly installed.
“And it makes a nice opportunity for repeat visitors,” Nobles said.
“It wasn’t a challenge at all,” she added. “It was actually really exciting to come together distantly as a staff and brainstorm creative ideas that we could then install for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.