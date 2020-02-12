ABINGDON, Va. — Acting Town Attorney Cameron Bell reported last week that two lawsuits against Abingdon have been dismissed in federal court.
Former Town Attorney Deborah Icenhour and former Town Manager Greg Kelly had filed separate suits against the town, alleging problems in the workplace and discrimination.
At a Town Council meeting last Monday, Bell reported that all counts in the Icenhour case have been dismissed “with leave to amend if the plaintiff so moves.”
In turn, all complaints in Kelly’s case were dismissed except for a breach-of-contract claim “with leave to amend,” Bell said.
“So we will see what the plaintiffs will do,” Bell said. “We will see what happens next.”
The town’s treasurer and director of finance, Chuck Banner, reported that Abingdon’s meals and lodging tax revenue was over 3% ahead of projections during a quarterly financial report.
In other business, Town Councilwoman Donna Quetsch was appointed by unanimous vote to serve on the board of the Community Center of Abingdon.
Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson also reported that Bradford pear trees have been discovered to be an invasive tree and that those trees standing in town are now slated to be taken down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.