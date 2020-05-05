Downtown Wytheville Inc. has cancelled its popular July 4 celebration, citing the interest of public health and safety, and the need to follow state and federal guidelines regarding mass gatherings.
“This is not a decision we have arrived at lightly,” DWI Executive Director Todd Wolford said. “We know what this event means to the community, and we understand the value that major downtown events bring to our businesses. However, in light of the current situation, we feel that this is the best decision for the health and safety of the community. We cannot, in good conscience, host an event that could potentially serve as a mass vector for COVID-19.”
Downtown Wytheville plans to host a major “reopening celebration” as soon as it is safe to do so, Wolford said. This event, tentatively slated for early fall, will help fill the vacuum left by the cancellation of major local events including, The Town of Wytheville’s After Hours Summer Concerts and 4th of July fireworks, Brews and Bands, Chautauqua, and the July 4th Celebration. It will also kick-start a large-scale Support Local campaign to encourage the public to spend locally and to heavily support small businesses as they reopen, he added.
