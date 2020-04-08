BRISTOL, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing in Bristol, police said.
Cameron A. Donelson, of Bristol, Tennessee, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
Last Wednesday evening, officers were flagged down by a driver at the intersection of Weaver Pike and Cedar Valley Road. The driver, 16, told officers he had been in a fight and had been stabbed in the back and received a laceration to the hand, police said in a news release.
The driver, who police did not identify, was taken to the emergency room with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Officers learned the stabbing occurred on Basham Hill Road, according to the release.
The case remains under investigation. Donelson is being held on $5,000 bail at the Sullivan County jail.
