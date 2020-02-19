Shoplifting

Abingdon authorities are trying to identify the men in the photo above in connection to a shoplifting incident that occurred in Food City on Cook Street on Feb. 12.

 Courtesy of Abingdon Police Department

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon police are looking for two men accused of shoplifting from the Food City on Cook Street last week.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Authorities are seeking help identifying the men in photos released from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Abingdon Police Department at 276-628-3111 or Washington County Virginia Dispatch at 276-676-6277.

