The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in an August 5 vehicle theft.
According to a Marion PD press release, a black 2006 GMC Yukon Denali was taken from in front of the Bank of Marion’s main branch on Main Street at 4:28 p.m. The vehicle was equipped with OnStar and was located abandoned at the Abingdon Lowe’s that evening, but police have not located the suspect.
The suspect is a Caucasian male, approximately 5’8”, 170 pounds and estimated to be in his late 20s to early 30s. At the time of the theft, he was wearing torn blue jeans, a white T-Shirt, a Miami Hurricane’s ball cap and a black hiking backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Wes Thomas at the Marion Police Department at 276-783-8145 or by email at wthomas@marionva.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.