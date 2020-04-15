Washington County, Virginia, is now under a state of emergency after strong Sunday night storms caused flooding and damage across the region.
So far, local officials have confirmed four landslides, several damaged homes, a number of trees down and a number of impassable roads, according to a Monday news release announcing County Administrator Jason Berry was issuing the declaration.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball called a special meeting for today (Wednesday, April 15) that will occur via teleconference call at 5:30 p.m. to discuss ratifying the emergency declaration, the release states.
On Monday morning, emergency crews rescued 18 people from an apartment complex off Woodby Lane near Abingdon as flooding along Wolf Creek crept into residential units.
All of the residents made it out safely, and no injuries were reported, according to Theresa Kingsley, Washington County’s emergency management coordinator.
Residents were taken to a nearby Quality Inn and are being assisted by the Red Cross, Kingsley said.
In recent years, major rain events have caused flooding into parts of the complex’s parking area, but waters have not entered into the units before, said Katrina Davidson, one of the residents who was displaced.
“It’s never gotten this bad,” she said.
Davidson, 32, stood on the gravel entrance to the complex as she watched the water rush by around 8 a.m. Monday morning. She said the water had started receding, and she was hoping it would eventually be low enough that she could get her cat, Artemis, from her apartment.
Her other cat, Autumn, was saved during the initial rescue effort and was waiting in her nearby Jeep.
Davidson said she was working her shift as a paramedic with Sullivan County EMS when she received a call around 3 a.m. from the apartment complex’s property manager about the flooding.
She returned home around 3:30 a.m. and helped get people out of the boat as the Washington County Life Saving Crew moved the residents out of the units.
She said she was thankful her neighbors made it out safely by about 5 a.m.
“This is fixable — you dry out, you pick up, you move on,” she said. “Clothes, shoes, furniture can all be replaced, but you can’t replace life.”
