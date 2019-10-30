ABINGDON, Va. — So now College Street in downtown Abingdon is one-way, and there are parking spaces outlined in front of the Martha Washington Inn on Abingdon’s Main Street.
Nothing stays the same, does it?
Frankly, I’m disappointed by the Town Council’s decision to allow cars to park in front of the wrought-iron fence fronting “The Martha.” It disturbs the picture-postcard view.
But, like I said, nothing stays the same.
Times change.
And so do the leaders of the Barter Theatre and the Martha Washington Inn.
This month, after 27 years, Rick Rose has announced that he won’t be the producing artistic director of the Barter Theatre.
And he’s passed the torch to Katy Brown, who’s been on board, actually, almost as long as he has — since 1998.
It’s a fitting choice.
Brown, 43, knows the history of the Barter Theatre and has great respect for its traditions.
She’s already been part of that history.
And now she’s been named the first woman to lead the theater.
Across the street, another change has taken place at the Martha Washington Inn.
Effective November 2019, the Martha Washington Inn & Spa is slated to begin a new era when General Manager Chris Lowe departs for a new position in Durham, North Carolina.
The affable Lowe has been the general manager at the inn since 2002, overseeing a period of significant growth, including the addition of the spa and fitness center plus tennis courts, pickleball, mini golf and the evolution of Sister’s American Grill to become an award-winning restaurant.
And while Lowe is departing to begin a new job on Nov. 5, he does still promise to return to Abingdon often — to have a stay at the Martha Washington Inn, see old friends or catch a play at Barter Theatre.
