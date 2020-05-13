ABINGDON, Va. — The Community Center of Abingdon is hosting a food giveaway on Friday, May 15, to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food giveaway will be held in front of the Community Center of Abingdon at 300 Senior Drive.
Members of the BSA Troop 20 will help hand out boxes of food to people in cars beginning at 11 a.m.
Randy Callahan, office manager of the nonprofit organization, explained that food banks often are faced with having a surplus of perishable foods that, when not used in a timely fashion, must be discarded.
“We don’t want to throw away any food, so that’s why we are setting up a table of free bread, vegetables, salad mixes and assorted items,” he said.
For more information on the event, call the community center at 276-628-3911.
