The Food City Distribution Center in Abingdon will donated a retired diesel semitruck to Virginia Highlands Community College to enhance the college’s diesel mechanic certification program.
The 2013 semitruck was recently retired from Food City’s transportation fleet. The distribution center employs approximately 715 associates and has hired a number of VHCC’s graduates from the diesel mechanic program.
The current Food City fleet consists of more than 162 drivers, 96 tractors and 466 trailers. The team transports an excess of 814 loads a week, or 42,354 loads annually, to the chain of supermarkets.
The truck was officially donated on Monday at the Food City located on Cook Street in Abingdon.
