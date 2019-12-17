A Chilhowie couple accused of abducting a woman and her three children will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.
A Smyth County grand jury indicted 46-year-old Charles Eugene Dykes and 40-year-old Casey Renee Hinkley on four counts of abduction each.
According to court documents, the ordeal played out after the 23-year-old woman had an argument with her husband and called a family member to pick her up. Once the family member showed up with Dykes and Hinkley in the vehicle, the woman became hesitant and even tried to make excuses why she couldn’t go, but eventually left with them.
The woman told police that once she and her children, ages two, three and 10 months, returned to the home on St. Clair’s Creek Road where Dykes and Hinkley had been staying, the couple wouldn’t let her leave and tried to take her phone from her. The children were placed in a separate room and Dykes told her that she “was not in control anymore” and that he was her “boss,” the complaint stated.
The document goes on to say the woman reported that Dykes told her that she, Dykes and Hinkley were going to make videos to sell to “customers” and that the woman would carry a baby for the couple.
According to the complaint, Dykes also told the woman that she would be “slinging dope” for him. The woman reported seeing a “tote full of drugs” and three pistols in the home.
The woman was able to message her mother and her mother-in-law to send help, the complaint said.
The woman told police that Dykes saw law enforcement arrive on a security camera system at the home and told her she wasn’t allowed to speak to them. He also ordered others inside the house to “hide everything,” she said.
Dep. Zach King wrote in the complaint that when officers entered the home the woman mouthed the words “help....I need to talk to you alone,” and he asked her to step outside. There she told him that she and her children were being held against their will.
Dykes and Hinkley were both taken into custody. Dykes, who had just been released from jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor sexual battery charge at the time of his arrest, is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon. Hinkley was released on a $4,000 secured bond.
Trial dates have not yet been scheduled for the pair. An abduction charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
Also indicted during the December grand jury session was a 21-year-old Atkins man accused of having sex with an underage family member.
According to court documents in that case, a woman reported to police that she woke up to discover her boyfriend, William Waddington Spain IV, having sex with Spain’s 14-year-old relative.
During an interview with sheriff’s deputies, the girl said Spain had woken her up before he went to work and asked to have sex with her and she agreed, according to the complaint.
Upon questioning, Spain admitted to having sex with the girl and told police that he had “somewhat of a sexual fantasy about incest,” the complaint said.
Spain was indicted one count carnal knowledge of a child. He is being held at the regional jail in Abingdon.
The grand jury also handed down indictments to a 45-year-old Tennessee man who led police on a 20-mile pursuit that they say endangered the lives of construction workers, police officers and other drivers.
Christopher Daniel Gay, known as “Little Houdini” for his numerous escapes from police custody in multiple states, was initially charged with three counts attempted capital murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, eluding police, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
Those charges were later amended and Gay was indicted on three counts assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and eluding police.
Others indicted during the December grand jury session include Edward Addison Harris, 58, of Atkins. Harris was indicted on strangulation and unauthorized use of a vehicle charges.
Daniel Moore Patton, 19, of Marion, was indicted on a destruction of property charge.
John Wheller Dean Jr., 44, of Marion, was indicted on four counts assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
Jody Lynn Hutchinson, 38, of Marion was indicted on two counts assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
Darrell Lee Watson, 54, of Marion, was indicted on a violation of a protective order charge.
Joseph Franklin Stuart, 54, of Marion, was indicted on an animal cruelty charge.
Thomas Ray Jarvis, 35, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on an eluding police charge.
Cameron Lee Campbell, 21, of Hampton, Tennessee, was indicted on charges of grand larceny and possession of methamphetamine.
Nathan Allen Baumgardner, 19, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of stolen property charge.
Brandon Lee Farris, 37, of Marion, was indicted on six counts uttering a forged check and one count possession of methamphetamine.
Walter Jacob Redmond, 37, of Cedar Bluff, was indicted on four counts forging a public document and one count driving under the influence.
Derek Lee Smith, 28, of Saltville, was indicted on two counts forging a public document.
Lisa Carol Turley, 48, of Atkins, was indicted on an obtaining money by false pretenses charge.
Rebecca Ann Minton, 38, of Saltville, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Kenneth Dane Evans, 31, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of buprenorphine with intent to distribute charge.
Kassey Danielle Adams, 22, of Bristol, Tennessee, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.
Dakota Bill Hutton, 32, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.
Audra Lynn Chandler, 40, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.
Justin Wayne Harris, 56, of Marion, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
Melissa Dawn Kell, 42, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Jason N. Putman, 40, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Jennifer Christine Mays, 40, of Cleveland, Virginia, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
McKayla Rose Leigh Lenahan, 21, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Kayla Nicole Doane, 31, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Charles Joseph Elmore, 36, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Justin Shane Edwards, 28, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Angela Whittaker, 37, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Chase Howard Lawson, 34, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Elizabeth Annette Hayes, 40, of Independence, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Michael Harley, 58, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Stephen Anderson Meek, 53, of Bean Station, Tennessee, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Ashley Michelle Langley, 27, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Thomas Richard Doss Jr., 49, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Kenneth Wayne Blizzard, 31, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Eric Preston Hall, 31, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Crystal Dawn Peak, 38, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Samantha Korin Thomas, 27, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Ian Daniel Brenner, 54, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Joseph Scott Feigley, 31, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Those indicted will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.