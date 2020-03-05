A Southwest Virginia resident is one of two people statewide currently being investigated for possibly having the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Department officials have not revealed where the individual lives. The other person being monitored lives in northern Virginia. No additional details will be provided to protect patient confidentiality, according to the state website.
Both individuals meet both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for the disease. Testing is conducted at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes it was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.
No Virginians are being treated for the virus, six tested negative, and a total of 179 have been or are being monitored since Feb. 2, according to the department’s website.
A total of 59 Virginia travelers are currently classified as “medium risk” for having traveled from mainland China in the past 14 days.
